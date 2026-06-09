Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 17,206 Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,206 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 109,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 998,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $110.39.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business's revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Report on HCC

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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