Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 66,170 Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,170 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 260.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 140.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,425 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Levi Strauss & Co.'s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEVI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 192,451 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $4,364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 2,279 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $54,718.79. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 783,154 shares of company stock valued at $17,630,460 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company's flagship label, Levi's®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi's, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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