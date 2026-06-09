Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $451.57 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.44 and a 12 month high of $468.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Rockwell Automation's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is 57.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $466.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total transaction of $173,612.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total value of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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