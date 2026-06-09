Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,551,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 151,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $461,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after buying an additional 1,855,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,837,026,000 after buying an additional 6,084,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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