Franklin Resources Inc. Has $517.94 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 204,468 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $517,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after acquiring an additional 708,716 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $949.28 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $629.16 and its 200 day moving average is $444.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $690.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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