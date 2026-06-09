Franklin Resources Inc. Has $668.51 Million Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170,282 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 109,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of GE Aerospace worth $668,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $336.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.57 and a 200 day moving average of $306.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The company's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here