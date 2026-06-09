Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Sherwin-Williams worth $459,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 464,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $160,680,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 51.9% during the third quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 9,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $299.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $317.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $366.77.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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