Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 1,554.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,858 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 403,875 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.16% of GE Vernova worth $280,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after buying an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock worth $7,496,232,000 after buying an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after buying an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,114,000.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $982.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.04 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,012.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.14.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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