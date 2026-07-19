Freemont Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,980.12. This represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total transaction of $5,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $438,552.40. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock valued at $325,887,030. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $258.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 680.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here