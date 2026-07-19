Freemont Management S.A. Has $11.23 Million Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

Freemont Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Waters were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Waters by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.60.

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Waters Stock Down 2.5%

Waters stock opened at $368.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $414.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.54. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.Waters's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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