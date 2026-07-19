Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,200 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,132,460,000 after buying an additional 5,600,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock worth $727,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy increased its cash reserve to roughly $3 billion after selling shares, which should improve balance-sheet flexibility and ease worries about near-term liquidity or forced Bitcoin sales. Article Title

Strategy increased its cash reserve to roughly $3 billion after selling shares, which should improve balance-sheet flexibility and ease worries about near-term liquidity or forced Bitcoin sales. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor continued to defend Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury model, reinforcing the company’s long-term crypto thesis but offering little immediate operational change. Article Title

Michael Saylor continued to defend Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury model, reinforcing the company’s long-term crypto thesis but offering little immediate operational change. Negative Sentiment: Investors are becoming more skeptical of the valuation, with reports arguing Strategy’s market cap is closer to the value of its Bitcoin holdings than before, reducing the premium that once supported the stock. Article Title

Investors are becoming more skeptical of the valuation, with reports arguing Strategy’s market cap is closer to the value of its Bitcoin holdings than before, reducing the premium that once supported the stock. Negative Sentiment: Broad crypto weakness has also hurt sentiment toward MSTR, since the shares tend to move with Bitcoin and other digital assets. Article Title

Strategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.34. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $454.33.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 57.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Strategy from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Insider Transactions at Strategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $2,331,847.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. The trade was a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 33,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,925,451.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,160,669.09. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,166 shares of company stock worth $1,014,265 and have sold 185,522 shares worth $24,141,247. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

Featured Articles

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