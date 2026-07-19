Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Freemont Management S.A. cut its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. GE Vernova comprises approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after buying an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock worth $16,354,691,000 after acquiring an additional 208,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,074,039,000 after acquiring an additional 68,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing the view that earnings could keep growing over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Article Title

Bernstein recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $1,206 price target, citing GE Vernova’s position to benefit from global energy trends and power demand from AI data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Article Title

Investors are focusing on the company’s large backlog, raised revenue and free cash flow guidance, and major investment plan of $11 billion in capex and R&D through 2028, which signals confidence in long-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Article Title

GE Vernova is also benefiting from broader market interest in AI and energy infrastructure stocks, especially with major catalysts like Google’s earnings and capex guidance potentially influencing the whole sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Recent articles also show investors heavily searching the stock, suggesting strong attention ahead of earnings, though not necessarily a new fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One recent note highlighted conflicting analyst views on GE Vernova, which may temper enthusiasm if investors become more cautious into earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price target on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:GEV opened at $1,058.44 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,037.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $908.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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