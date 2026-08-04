Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Freemont Management S.A. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Freemont Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings in Apple were worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $303.42 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $344.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $309.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 27.62%.Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 12.39%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions through 2041 for foreign companies supplying equipment to contract manufacturers. The policy could lower Apple’s manufacturing costs and support its strategy of shifting more iPhone production to India. Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Apple Delivers Strong Free Cash Flow, But What is the Best AAPL Play?

Apple continues to generate substantial free cash flow, with analysts expecting strong cash generation to continue alongside higher revenue forecasts. This supports shareholder returns and provides financial flexibility, although the stock’s valuation limits the upside case. Positive Sentiment: A reported deal with PlasmaSolve could help Apple develop thinner, stronger device finishes by using software simulations before factory testing, potentially improving manufacturing yields and reducing testing costs. Apple Stock Drops as PlasmaSolve Deal Targets Thinner and Stronger Devices

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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