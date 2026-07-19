Freemont Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs accounts for 1.7% of Freemont Management S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Astera Labs worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $18,708,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Revere Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total value of $270,997.44. Following the sale, the director owned 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,472. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,700,432 shares of company stock valued at $449,062,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALAB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB stock opened at $303.62 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $96.79 and a one year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 205.15, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 3.66. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $349.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.59.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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