Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034,926 shares of the natural resource company's stock after selling 71,046 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $44,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,603 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,915,823 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $126,401,000 after purchasing an additional 71,645 shares during the period. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,407 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $49,740,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts: Sign Up

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5%

FCX stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $46.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here