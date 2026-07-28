Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest $5 billion in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Reuters article

NVIDIA reportedly plans to invest in Safe Superintelligence, the AI startup founded by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever. The partnership would also provide SSI access to NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin systems, potentially adding a high-profile AI customer and expanding future chip demand. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. CNBC article

OpenAI is reportedly considering a data-center financing arrangement backed by NVIDIA, potentially supporting a 10-gigawatt Ohio campus. Although the structure creates risks, it also underscores NVIDIA’s central role in the AI infrastructure buildout and could support demand for its GPUs and systems. Positive Sentiment: Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Benzinga article

Additional business announcements included a $1 billion investment in South Korea’s NAVER, a five-year, more-than-$1.5 billion AI infrastructure contract using over 9,200 Blackwell B300 GPUs, and expanded partnerships with chip-design and engineering firms. These developments reinforce NVIDIA’s ecosystem reach and customer pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. NVIDIA release

NVIDIA expanded its Agent Toolkit with PhysicsNeMo and CUDA-X libraries and helped launch an open-model AI safety alliance with more than 30 companies. The initiatives could broaden software adoption and strengthen NVIDIA’s position in autonomous engineering, chip design and AI security. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity.

Analysts remain broadly constructive, citing strong Blackwell and Rubin demand, while bullish investor Dan Ives said AI demand continues to exceed supply. However, these views have not offset near-term concerns about valuation and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. MarketWatch article

Investors reacted negatively to reports that NVIDIA could guarantee as much as $250 billion—and potentially participate in a far larger AI investment cycle—for OpenAI infrastructure. The scale raised renewed “circular financing” and technology-bubble concerns, with investors questioning whether AI spending is being supported by end-customer cash flows or vendor financing. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Broader semiconductor selling, fresh Chinese chip competition and renewed comparisons with the dot-com bubble added pressure. Apple also briefly reclaimed the world’s largest-company ranking, underscoring concerns about NVIDIA’s valuation and the sustainability of AI-related spending. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider-trading data showed extensive NVIDIA insider selling and no open-market purchases over the past six months, a sentiment headwind even though such transactions may reflect diversification or scheduled sales.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $196.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here