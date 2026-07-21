FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 52,958 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

FSA Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 52,958 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total value of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $400.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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