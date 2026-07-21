Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 64.9% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total value of $598,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,884.36. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $378.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $400.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

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Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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