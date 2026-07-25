Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $25.95 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,167 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,997 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Mondelez International's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio is 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

See Also

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