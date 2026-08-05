GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 3,238 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of GAMMA Investing LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company's stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,009,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,115.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,249.45. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,154.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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