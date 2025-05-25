Garde Capital Inc. Acquires 2,431 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Raymond James lowered Tesla to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a "reduce" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $293.97.

Tesla Trading Down 0.5%

Tesla stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

