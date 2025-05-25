Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $261.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

