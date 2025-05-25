Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KGI Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $87.82 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here