Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 1,257 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total transaction of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

