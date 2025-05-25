Garde Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 158.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $772.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Walmart's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,701,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

