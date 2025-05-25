Garde Capital Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $192.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $996.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

