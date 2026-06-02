Garde Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 302.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $17,739,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $459.97 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $386.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $466.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Article link

Broadcom unveiled new broadband and Wi‑Fi 8 connectivity innovations with an embedded NPU, reinforcing its AI-at-the-edge growth story and expanding its product pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Broadcom to $485 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Article link

Broadcom is attracting bullish investor attention as traders bet on strong AI-chip demand and a potential breakout after earnings, with several articles calling it a top stock to watch. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print.

Broadcom is being highlighted by market commentators and bullish research as an AI leader and a long-term growth stock, which is helping sentiment into the earnings print. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Article link

Some coverage notes that expectations are very high, with the stock trading at a premium valuation, so the upcoming earnings report will need to be strong to justify the move. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism.

Traders are expecting a large post-earnings swing, which reflects uncertainty as much as optimism. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary from one market watcher suggests some investors are hedging ahead of the report, reflecting concern that the stock’s elevated valuation leaves little room for disappointment. Article link

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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