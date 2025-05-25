Garde Capital Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Garde Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.89.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

