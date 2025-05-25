Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,185.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $504.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,036.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $961.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,211.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

