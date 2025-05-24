Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,592 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 62,309 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.99% of Gartner worth $368,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

NYSE IT opened at $439.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.78. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.05 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $518.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

