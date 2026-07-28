Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:BA opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a PE ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.20. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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