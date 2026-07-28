Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,447 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 251.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $335.43 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average of $344.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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