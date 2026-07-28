Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 191.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $218.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.42. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.61 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $294.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.RTX's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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