Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 118,900 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW - Free Report) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 113.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company's stock.

GNW opened at $8.67 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 1.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genworth Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genworth Financial currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

