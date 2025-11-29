Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,530 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. $UNTY

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,256 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNTY. CWM LLC grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 122.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unity Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company's stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Unity Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 29.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Unity Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

