Gator Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,650 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises 3.0% of Gator Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Jackson Financial worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,990 shares of the company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $104.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JXN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

