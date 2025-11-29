Gator Capital Management LLC Sells 6,501 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. OneMain makes up 1.5% of Gator Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OneMain worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,581 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE OMF opened at $62.03 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from OneMain's previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. OneMain's payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $2,083,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,464. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $68.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $62.63.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

