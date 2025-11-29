Gator Capital Management LLC Takes $277,000 Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,944 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 758.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree in the first quarter worth $94,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of WT stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.17. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $125.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $294,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,011,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,901,094.26. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company's stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

