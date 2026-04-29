GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,536,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,439,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,281,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,685,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,657 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,508,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,418,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,621 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Evercore dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2%

AbbVie stock opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.81 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.57 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.36). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.22%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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