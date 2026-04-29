GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $392.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $357.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $161.75 and a 52 week high of $414.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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