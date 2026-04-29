GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 14,516 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,855.6% during the 4th quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 357,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,254,222.62. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,444 shares of company stock valued at $20,665,049. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $190.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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