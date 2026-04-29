GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,058 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LeConte Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This trade represents a 37.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.59.

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RTX Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $175.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.60 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company's 50 day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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