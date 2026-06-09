GE Aerospace $GE Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,946 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,609 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $148,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,170,282 shares of the company's stock worth $668,512,000 after purchasing an additional 109,559 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,662 shares of the company's stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185,801 shares of the company's stock worth $57,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company's fifty day moving average is $299.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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