GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 244.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,069 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up about 1.4% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced a memorandum of understanding with Wolfspeed to accelerate adoption of high-voltage silicon carbide power modules, a move that could strengthen GE’s position in next-generation aerospace and defense electrical systems. Positive Sentiment: The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Article Title

The company also said it completed the first ground test of a megawatt-class hybrid-electric engine system, reinforcing its long-term growth story in advanced propulsion and decarbonization technologies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Analyst and market commentary continues to frame GE Aerospace as a strong industrial/aerospace name, with bullish writeups citing durable services demand and constructive sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Article Title

Several media pieces today mostly reiterated the Wolfspeed partnership and GE’s strategic push into silicon carbide technology, which is supportive but not yet a near-term financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Article Title

Management commentary and profile coverage highlighted GE’s restructuring progress and exposure to high aviation demand, but these were largely reiterations of the company’s existing investment case. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading lower despite the positive news, suggesting investors may be taking profits or reacting to broader market moves rather than a fresh operational setback at GE Aerospace. Article Title

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $322.08 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $336.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.44.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. President Capital reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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