GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,398 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of GE Aerospace worth $269,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE Aerospace stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $254.66 and a 52-week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. President Capital lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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