GE Aerospace $GE Stake Boosted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,042 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, President Capital dropped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $368.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.19. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $243.34 and a twelve month high of $379.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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