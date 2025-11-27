GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,488 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the company's stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

