GE Vernova Inc. $GEV is Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's 10th Largest Position

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,027 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises approximately 2.3% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $1,113.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $506.02 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,042.29 and its 200 day moving average is $878.33. The company has a market cap of $299.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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