GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Boosted by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $45,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,533 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 4.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $904.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.21 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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