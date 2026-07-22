GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,698 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of GE Vernova worth $836,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 22.7% during the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,742 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company's stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,595,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,037.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $916.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.16 and a 12-month high of $1,195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. AI Data Centers Need Power, and These 2 Industrials Are Cashing In

Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. GE Vernova: The Hidden AI Play That Has Few Growth Headwinds

Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. GE Vernova Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace.

Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high.

Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is earnings disappointment: with shares already up sharply over the past year, any miss on margins, orders, or backlog commentary could pressure the stock if management does not reinforce the growth story.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here